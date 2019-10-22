United Airlines sees Latin America as 'best performing international region' in 3Q2019
United Airlines executive VP and chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella reported (16-Oct-2019) ASM, PRASM and capacity for the following markets during 3Q2019 (Seeking Alpha, 16-Oct-2019):
- Domestic: Strong close in bookings;
- ASM: 57%;
- PRASM: +2.1%;
- Capacity: +1.7%;
- Atlantic: Strong US point of sale offset weak Europe point of sale driven by strong dollar;
- ASM: 18%;
- PRASM: +0.8%;
- Capacity: +2.8%;
- Pacific: Incremental weakness in Hong Kong;
- ASM: 15%;
- PRASM: -3.4%;
- Capacity: +2.3%;
- Latin America: Robust demand across the region;
- ASM: 10%;
- PRASM: +7.2%;
- Capacity: +0.4%.
Mr Nocella noted the carrier had "mixed" results for its international performance. Latin America was United's "best performing international region", with "great results" in parts of Latin America, "including double digit increases in Mexico, Brazil and Puerto Rico". The Pacific "further weakened" during 3Q2019, he noted, with "all the weakness" in Hong Kong and also in Beijing and Shanghai "to a lesser extent". The carrier sees "potential for stronger yields among leisure travellers during the holiday season" in the Atlantic, he said, adding this is a "positive indication" of United's "increasing effectiveness" in its commercial and customer focus. [more - original PR]