UK's Government to introduce lateral flow tests for vaccinated international arrivals

UK's Government stated (14-Oct-2021) from 24-Oct-2021, fully vaccinated passengers and most under 18s arriving in England from countries not on the red list can take a cheaper lateral flow test, instead of a PCR test, on or before day two of their arrival into the UK. These can be booked from 22-Oct-2021. The change will come into effect for those returning from half term breaks with lateral flow tests available to book through private providers listed on gov.uk. Anyone who tests positive will need to self-isolate and take a confirmatory PCR test. PCR tests can be accessed free of charge by ordering in the usual way through NHS Test and Trace. Providers will be expected to advise people to self-isolate and direct people towards the NHS Test and Trace booking page. [more - original PR]