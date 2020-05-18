Ukraine implements and plans support measures for aviation industry participants

Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure announced (15-May-2020) plans to support aviation industry participants in light of losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The Ministry approved a loan for Kyiv Boryspil International Airport, while the federal government reduced the dividend payment for state airports from 90% to 30%. Financial assistance will also be provided to UkSATSE. Carriers involved in the operation of charters for the return of citizens from abroad will receive compensation. Minister of Infrastructure Vladislav Krikliy said Ukraine is working on the resumption of domestic and international air services, in compliance with the necessary security and safety measures. [more - original PR - Ukrainian]