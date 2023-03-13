UK to begin implementing Electronic Travel Authorisation from Nov-2023

UK Visas and Immigration stated (09-Mar-2023) travellers who do not need a visa to come to the UK will soon be required to have an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). The ETA will be electronically linked to travellers' passports and will be valid for two years. Travellers will not need an ETA if they have a British or Irish passport; permission to live, work or study in the UK; or a visa to enter the UK. Travellers with an ETA may visit the UK for up to six months for tourism, visiting family and friends, business or study; for up to three months on the Creative Worker visa concession; or to transit through the UK. Nationals of Qatar will require an ETA from 15-Nov-2023. Nationals of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will require an ETA from 22-Feb-2024. More countries will be added to the scheme in future. [more - original PR]