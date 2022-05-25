UK pax 42% below 2019 levels in 1Q2022

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported (24-May-2022) the COVID-19 Omicron variant resulted in a slow start to 2022, causing flight cancellations and bans in key European markets. UK traffic reached 31.4 million passengers during 1Q2022, compared to 30.9 million in 4Q2021, and representing a decrease of 42% compared to 2019. Passenger levels increased despite aircraft movements decreasing from 315,202 in 4Q2021 to 292,764 in 1Q2022. UK CAA stated the increase in passenger numbers stemmed from an easing of travel restrictions from Feb-2022, leading to increased consumer confidence. Cargo decreased 11% from 2019 levels to 606,375 tonnes in 1Q2022, however the number of dedicated cargo flights increased 50% compared to 2019. UK CAA expects the "upward trajectory" to continue in 2Q2022, benefiting from holiday periods during the quarter and a continued easing of travel restrictions across key destinations. [more - original PR]