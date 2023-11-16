UK opens electronic travel authorisation scheme for Qatari nationals

UK's Home Office and Visas and Immigration announced (15-Nov-2023) the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme officially opened for travellers from Qatar, effective 15-Nov-2023, for travel to the UK. Qataris have been able to apply for an ETA since 25-Oct-2023, with most doing so via a mobile app. Nationals of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates will need an ETA to travel to the UK from 22-Feb-2024, with ETA applications to open on 01-Feb-2024. UK's Ambassador to Qatar Jon Wilks added: "I am delighted to announce the official opening of the electronic travel authorisation scheme for Qatari nationals, who will be the first in the world to benefit from the scheme. This initiative not only simplifies the travel process for Qataris visiting the UK but also reflects the strength of our bilateral relationship". [more - original PR]