UK Govt and Rolls-Royce announce 10 year, EUR3bn collaboration for narrowbody aircraft engines
UK's Government and Rolls-Royce announced (28-Oct-2026) plans for a joint 10 year, GBP2.5 billion (EUR2.99 billion) research and technology programme to develop cleaner and more efficient jet engines. The agreement is expected to support 3300 jobs by the end of 2029, and "tens of thousands more in the decade ahead". The cooperation aims to develop new jet engines for narrowbody aircraft. The agreement provides the framework under which future government support will be provided, with Rolls-Royce estimating that securing a UK engine on these aircraft "could lead to billions more being invested in the UK in the coming decades", amounting to GBP120 billion (EUR143.42 billion) in economic impact over the life of the programme. Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic stated: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lay the foundations for decades of sustainable economic growth across the UK, creating high-value jobs and transforming the country's advanced manufacturing supply chain". [more - original PR - UK Government] [more - original PR - Rolls-Royce] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Rolls-Royce previously said it was progressing talks with the UK Government on potential subsidies for a new narrowbody engine programme, with CEO Tufan Erginbilgic noting it had other options beyond the UK1. It also secured EUR64 million from Clean Aviation to lead the UNIFIED project supporting UltraFan 30 technology for future narrowbody applications, targeting ground testing in 20282. Rolls-Royce committed GBP300 million to upgrade UK manufacturing and engineering sites, including Derby, Bristol and Rotherham, to support future aerospace programmes3.