UK Govt and Rolls-Royce announce 10 year, EUR3bn collaboration for narrowbody aircraft engines

Rolls-Royce previously said it was progressing talks with the UK Government on potential subsidies for a new narrowbody engine programme, with CEO Tufan Erginbilgic noting it had other options beyond the UK1. It also secured EUR64 million from Clean Aviation to lead the UNIFIED project supporting UltraFan 30 technology for future narrowbody applications, targeting ground testing in 20282. Rolls-Royce committed GBP300 million to upgrade UK manufacturing and engineering sites, including Derby, Bristol and Rotherham, to support future aerospace programmes3.