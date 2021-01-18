UK Government suspends all travel corridors

UK's Government announced (15-Jan-2021) emergency border measures to prevent the spread of new variants of coronavirus into the UK, including those identified in Brazil and South America from the risk of unidentified new strains of coronavirus. All travel corridors with the UK will be suspended, with all international arrivals who have departed or transited through any country outside the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days will be required to both take a pre-departure test and self-isolate immediately for 10 days on arrival, effective 04:00 on 18-Jan-2021. Passengers must continue to fill in a Passenger Locator Form and have a negative test before travelling to the UK or face a GBP500 fine for each. The new measures will be reviewed on 15-Feb-2021, while further work takes place to manage the threat posed by coronavirus variants. [more - original PR]