UK Civil Aviation Authority to support pax disrupted by Monarch Airlines cessation of trading

UK's Civil Aviation Authority CEO Andrew Haines commented (02-Oct-2017) on Monarch Airlines' immediate cessation of trading. Mr Haines said: "This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading, so the Government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers currently abroad to get back to the UK at the end of their holiday at no extra cost to them... We are putting together, at very short notice and for a period of two weeks, what is effectively one of the UK's largest airlines to manage this task". [more - original PR]