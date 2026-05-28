UK Civil Aviation Authority reports record pax traffic in 1Q2026
UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported (27-May-2026) UK airports handled more than 61 million passengers in 1Q2026, an increase of one million passengers year-on-year and a new first quarter record. The growth was largely driven by short haul European services with more than one million additional passengers travelling to Western Europe. The most popular destinations during the period were Dublin, Amsterdam, Geneva, Tenerife and Dubai. Airports with the largest growth in passenger numbers included London Southend Airport (+247%), Cardiff Airport (+24%), Bournemouth Airport (+14%) and Newcastle International Airport (+9%). CAA spokesperson Andrew McConnell stated: "This strong start to the year shows just how high demand for flying remains, particularly to popular European destinations. Even in a more challenging time for aviation, services are continuing to operate reliably and passengers are travelling in strong numbers, with that momentum set to build towards the summer peak". [more - original PR]