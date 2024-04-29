UAE Government approves designs for Dubai World Central expansion

UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, via his official Twitter account, announced (28-Apr-2024) the government approved designs for the expansion of Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum Airport). The expanded airport will feature five parallel runways and five passenger terminal buildings with more than 400 aircraft gates. The project is expected to increase airport capacity to up to 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo p/a as the government transfers all operations from Dubai International Airport to the new hub within 10 years. The airport will span 70sqkm, five times larger than Dubai International Airport. The UAE Government will also construct an airport city in Dubai South, providing housing for more than one million people.