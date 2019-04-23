UAC commences consolidation and establishment of civil aviation division

United Aircraft Corporation's (UAC) board approved (22-Apr-2019) the consolidation of subsidiaries working on the development and manufacture of civil aircraft, commencing the creation of the UAC civil aviation division. JSC Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company, UAC - Integration Center and JSC Novyye grazhdanskiye tekhnologii will join Irkut Corporation. Ravil Khakimov will lead the integration and the development of the division. Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said the reorganisation of manufacturers of civil aircraft, including the SuperJet 100 and MC-21, is necessary for the combination of resources and competencies of Russian manufacturers, the promotion of products internationally and the reinforcement of the after sales services system. Mr Khakimov said: "At the end, the division must become not only the developer and manufacturer of aircraft, but also a competitive, client oriented supplier of a range of services for sales and service support for aircraft throughout their entire life cycle". [more - original PR - Russian]