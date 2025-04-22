Turkish Airlines sees three aircraft take off simultaneously from Istanbul Airport
Turkish Airlines became (17-Apr-2025) the first airline in Europe to implement triple independent runway operations at Istanbul Airport, as three Turkish Airlines aircraft took off simultaneously under live operations. Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat stated: "This operational capacity will enhance the efficiency of our flights and serve as a significant milestone on our path toward continued growth". The airport will increase hourly air traffic capacity from 120 to 148 aircraft movements. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
iGA Istanbul Airport launched its triple runway operations system on 17-Apr-2025, making it the first in Europe to allow three aircraft to take off and land simultaneously, increasing the airport's handling capacity to 148 air traffic movements per hour1 2. This development was expected to boost passenger capacity to approximately 200 million annually, further solidifying the airport's role as a major aviation hub1 3.