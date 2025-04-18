Istanbul Airport launches triple runway operations system

iGA Istanbul Airport launched (17-Apr-2025) its triple runway operations system, becoming the first airport in Europe to implement a system that allows three aircraft to take off and land simultaneously. The system is expected to increase the airport's handling capacity from 120 to 148 air traffic movements per hour. The increase in air traffic capacity is projected to boost Istanbul Airport's passenger capacity to approximately 200 million p/a. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]