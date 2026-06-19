Turkish Airlines seeks to expand MRO capacity

Turkish Airlines held groundbreaking for eight projects, including additional Turkish Technic hangars due by end-2026 and an engine maintenance centre developed with Rolls-Royce due in 2027.1 Rolls-Royce and Turkish Technic also broke ground on the Istanbul Airport facility, planned for 200 Trent engine shop visits p/a and serving Turkish Airlines and Rolls-Royce TotalCare customers.2 Turkish Technic previously signed an Airbus A350 component pool agreement covering parts supply, on-site stock and repairs in Istanbul.3