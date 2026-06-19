Turkish Airlines seeks to expand MRO capacity
Turkish Airlines chairman Murat Şeker outlined (18-Jun-2026) the need to expand MRO capacity, primarily for Turkish Airlines, but also for opportunities to generate third party revenue. Mr Şeker said: "We are investing in Turkish Technic. As we speak, another hangar is under construction at Istanbul Airport. Recently we had an agreement with Rolls-Royce to overhaul not just the aircraft airframes but also the engines". Turkish Airlines is also in discussions with Boeing and Airbus about establishing a component pool agreement for its MRO facility. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Turkish Airlines held groundbreaking for eight projects, including additional Turkish Technic hangars due by end-2026 and an engine maintenance centre developed with Rolls-Royce due in 2027.1 Rolls-Royce and Turkish Technic also broke ground on the Istanbul Airport facility, planned for 200 Trent engine shop visits p/a and serving Turkish Airlines and Rolls-Royce TotalCare customers.2 Turkish Technic previously signed an Airbus A350 component pool agreement covering parts supply, on-site stock and repairs in Istanbul.3