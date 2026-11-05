Turkish Airlines adds 60 aircraft in 9M2026

Boeing and Turkish Airlines finalised an order for 100 737 MAX 8s, with options for 50 more and substitution rights for the 737 MAX 10, following talks initiated in 2025.1 Turkish Airlines CFO Murat Seker said Turkish Airlines Group targeted fleet growth from 516 aircraft in 2025 to up to 570 in 2026, with 26 deliveries and four retirements at Turkish Airlines, and 58 deliveries and 26 retirements at AJet.2