Turkish Airlines to increase fleet to up to 570 aircraft in 2026

Turkish Airlines CFO Murat Seker stated (05-Mar-2026) Turkish Airlines Group plans to expand the fleet from 516 aircraft in 2025 to up to 570 in 2026. Turkish Airlines will receive 26 aircraft and retire four aircraft. AJet will receive 58 aircraft and retire 26 aircraft. Mr Seker added: "For the following year 2027, we target an overall 610 aircraft fleet size, and for 2028 the number should grow to 630". [more - Aviation Week]