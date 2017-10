Transport and Tourism Foundation (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE New Zealand Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit, stated (17-Oct-2017) trans Tasman travel reform could be extended to other countries including China. Ms Osmond said: "Why couldn't we select other markets, such as China, and offer travellers a domestic experience when coming to Australia and New Zealand. This would give us a competitive advantage and encourage tourism".