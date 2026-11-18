Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) welcomed (17-Nov-2026) Australian Government changes to the Working Holiday Maker (WHM) programme, but maintained calls for caps on second and third year visas to be "removed altogether as soon as possible". TTF CEO Margy Osmond stated: "The Government has shown it's prepared to listen, and we welcome that. Now we're asking it to finish the job. It's time to work on scrapping the caps". She continued: "Working holiday makers spent AUD4.4 billion (USD2.96 billion) in our cities and regions last year, including AUD1.1 billion (USD740.85 million) in regional Australia. These young people aren't a burden on the system, they're vital contributors to our economy". She added: "But our message hasn't changed. Adjusting the numbers or pushing back the start date doesn't fix the problem. TTF does not support caps of any kind on the Working Holiday Maker programme, and we're calling on the Government to remove them entirely". [more - original PR]