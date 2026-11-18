Australia's Minister for Immigration and Citizenship Tony Burke announced (17-Nov-2026) changes to the Working Holiday Maker (WHM) programme. Details include:

WHMs will have until 28-Feb-2027 to complete the relevant specified work and lodge a valid application under the existing process;

From 01-Mar-2027, individuals seeking a second or third WHM visa - except UK citizens - will need to hold a Next Year Regional Work Guarantee;

citizens - will need to hold a Next Year Regional Work Guarantee; There will be 45,000 second visa places and 25,000 third visa places in 2026/27;

The specified work requirement for a second visa will increase from three months to four months, effective 01-Mar-2027, where the requirement applies. Work completed before that date will count towards the new requirement. The requirement for a third visa will remain at six months;

After registrations open in Dec-2026, the first monthly invitation round is expected in mid Jan-2027. Registrations will remain valid until 30-Jun-2027. An invitation will be valid for 12 months and will allow an individual to apply for a visa.

Mr Burke stated: "When demand grows too fast, the government needs the tools to manage the programme properly. The registration process is a fair way to do that". He added: "These changes give businesses and Working Holiday Makers clear rules and time to plan, while making sure the programme continues to support the regions and industries that rely on it". [more - original PR]