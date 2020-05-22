TSA implements changes to security screening process during coronavirus pandemic

US TSA implemented (21-May-2020) the following changes to the security screening process to reduce the potential for cross contamination at the security checkpoint during the coronavirus pandemic:

Keep possession of their boarding passes: Instead of handing their boarding pass to a TSA officer at the travel document podium, travellers will place their boarding pass on the boarding pass reader themselves. After scanning, travellers should hold their boarding pass toward the TSA officer to allow the officer to visually inspect it;

Seperate food for X ray screening: Passengers should place their carry on food items into a clear plastic bag and place that bag into a bin. Food items often trigger an alarm during the screening process, so separating the food from the carry on bag lessens the likelihood that a TSA officer will need to open the carry on bag and remove the food items for a closer inspection;

Pack smart: Passengers should take extra care to ensure that they do not have any prohibited items, such as liquids, gels or aerosols in quantities greater than 3.4 ounces, in their carry-on bags. In response to COVID-19, TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitiser container in carry on bags. Passengers are required to remove the hand sanitiser from the carry on bag before being submitted for X ray screening. If a bag is found to contain a prohibited item, passengers may be directed to return to the divestiture table outside of security with their carry-on bags to remove the item and dispose of the item. The passenger may also be directed back outside of security to remove items that should have originally been divested and resubmit their property for X ray screening;

Practice social distancing: Passengers should allow for social distancing to reduce direct contact between employees and travellers whenever possible without compromising security. Noticeable adjustments leading up to the security checkpoint include, increasing the distance between individuals as they enter the security checkpoint, placing visual reminders of appropriate spacing on checkpoint floors and staggering the use of lanes where feasible;

Wear facial protection: TSA officers at checkpoints are now using facial protection. Travellers are encouraged to wear face protection to the checkpoint as well. However, passengers may need to adjust it during the screening process. Travellers are also encouraged to remove items such as belts, and items from their pockets and put them directly into their carry on bags instead of into the bins to reduce touch points during the screening process. [more - original PR]