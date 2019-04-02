Become a CAPA Member
2-Apr-2019 10:09 AM

TSA awards USD96.8m contract to Smiths Detection for 300 CT systems

US TSA awarded (28-Mar-2019) Smiths Detection a USD96.8 million contract for 300 Computed Tomography (CT) systems and associated ancillary equipment and services. The contract covers a period of five years. TSA administrator David Pekoske stated: "This technology will vastly enhance threat detection capabilities for carry on baggage and overall effectiveness at airport security checkpoints across the US". [more - original PR]

