7-Aug-2020 10:38 AM

TripAdvisor CEO: Consumer travel demand trends gradually improving since Apr-2020

TripAdvisor CEO Steve Kaufer stated (06-Aug-2020) the company's 2Q2020 financial results "reflect the historic impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our business and on the travel industry" with significant year-on-year impacts persisting an near term visibility remaining low. Mr Kaufer said: "We are encouraged that consumer travel demand trends have been gradually improving since the Apr-2020 nadir" and travel's recovery is likely to be uneven by geography and sector. [more - original PR]

