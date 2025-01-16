16-Jan-2025 1:01 PM
Transvaal Africa to launch international services from Zimbabwe in 4Q2025
Transvaal Africa secured (15-Jan-2025) an air service permit, with plans to launch international services from Zimbabwe in 4Q2025. CEO Patson Moyo said the airline will operate from Harare Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Victoria Falls Airport, adding: "We are targeting the regional routes for passenger movement, like Harare to Johannesburg, Harare to Dar es Salaam as well as other destinations like Lagos, London, Dubai and Shanghai". The carrier will commence operations with three leased Boeing aircraft and also plans to operate charter services from Victoria Falls to domestic and international destinations, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin and Shanghai. [more - original PR]