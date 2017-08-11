Loading
11-Aug-2017 9:57 AM

David Pekoske sworn in as seventh US TSA administrator

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appointed (10-Aug-2017) David Pekoske as the seventh administrator of the US TSA. As previously reported by CAPA, Mr Pekoske was confirmed by the US Senate on 03-Aug-2017, following his nomination by President Donald Trump. Mr Pekoske previously served as an executive in the government services industry where he led teams in providing counterterrorism, security and intelligence support services to government agencies. [more - original PR]

