Transport Canada confirms pre-clearance facility opening at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Transport Canada announced (09-Mar-2026) plans to open a pre-clearance facility for US-bound passengers at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on 10-Mar-2026, in partnership with US Customs and Border Protection. The announcement follows "newly strengthened pre-clearance regulations in Canada" facilitating a new security screening process for individuals who require unescorted access to pre-clearance areas as part of their employment. The facility is expected to:

Streamline the travel experience by allowing US bound passengers to complete the customs process before departure and proceed directly to connections or their final destinations;

Enhance border security and early threat detection by enabling Canada and the US to collaborate on managing border risks and addressing shared security concerns;

Support economic growth and job creation by increasing the airport's economic contribution in the region and boosting employment on both sides of the border;

Strengthen trade and tourism ties by easing cross-border tourism and broader economic activity between Canada and the US - as well as open new opportunities and destinations for Canadians to the US and connections to other areas abroad.

Nieuport Aviation president and CEO Jennifer Quinn stated: "We thank the Government of Canada for its CAD30 million (USD22.1 million) investment in this transformational project... As the airport's private-sector terminal partner, we are proud to bring this critical infrastructure project from concept to reality". Ms Quinn added: "With new routes from both Air Canada and Porter Airlines, this facility is already well on its way to deepening connectivity and enabling more seamless onward travel". [more - original PR]