Transport Canada confirms pre-clearance facility opening at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
Transport Canada announced (09-Mar-2026) plans to open a pre-clearance facility for US-bound passengers at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on 10-Mar-2026, in partnership with US Customs and Border Protection. The announcement follows "newly strengthened pre-clearance regulations in Canada" facilitating a new security screening process for individuals who require unescorted access to pre-clearance areas as part of their employment. The facility is expected to:
- Streamline the travel experience by allowing US bound passengers to complete the customs process before departure and proceed directly to connections or their final destinations;
- Enhance border security and early threat detection by enabling Canada and the US to collaborate on managing border risks and addressing shared security concerns;
- Support economic growth and job creation by increasing the airport's economic contribution in the region and boosting employment on both sides of the border;
- Strengthen trade and tourism ties by easing cross-border tourism and broader economic activity between Canada and the US - as well as open new opportunities and destinations for Canadians to the US and connections to other areas abroad.
Nieuport Aviation president and CEO Jennifer Quinn stated: "We thank the Government of Canada for its CAD30 million (USD22.1 million) investment in this transformational project... As the airport's private-sector terminal partner, we are proud to bring this critical infrastructure project from concept to reality". Ms Quinn added: "With new routes from both Air Canada and Porter Airlines, this facility is already well on its way to deepening connectivity and enabling more seamless onward travel". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
PortsToronto previously said Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was scheduled to launch US Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance operations in 1Q2026, positioning it as a facilitator of bilateral trade1. Earlier, the airport appointed Pomerleau and Alstef Canada for works linked to the facility, which benefited from CAD30 million in Canadian government funding2. York Aviation research projected CAD5.3 billion in annual GDP impact and 3680 onsite jobs from the project, plus more than 10 new US routes3.