Tourism Council WA welcomes launch of Nexus Airlines

Tourism Council WA CEO Evan Hall welcomed (17-May-2023) the launch of Nexus Airlines, stating the airline will bring competition to regional WA and connect "international, interstate and local visitors from Perth to tourism experiences in and across the north". Mr Hall said: "Nexus Airlines routes, such as Broome to Kununurra and onto Darwin, will create new tourism itineraries for international and domestic visitors who want to see regional WA but don't have the holiday time for long distance road trips." He added the airline will "provide reliable visitor access for Kimberley tourism operators". [more - original PR]