9-Apr-2020 10:12 AM

Tourism Council WA CEO: 'The key to a tourism economic recovery' is intrastate travel

Tourism Western Australia CEO Evan Hall reported (08-Apr-2020) "The key to a tourism economic recovery, particularly regionally, is when Western Australians can start travelling within the State once more". Mr Hall said: "Ideally, we'd like to be back in business providing great experiences for Western Australians and creating local jobs before the JobKeeper subsidies run out". 57% of businesses ceased operations and entered 'hibernation', with 42% still trading but with drastically reduced operations. [more - original PR]

