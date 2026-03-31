Tigerair Taiwan selects Bluebox Aviation Systems IFE solution for A320s

Bluebox's wireless IFE continued to gain traction with carriers: Hong Kong Airlines launched its Blueview digital platform on Bluebox's wireless IFE across selected A330s and A320s, offering free BYOD content and digitising its duty free catalogue1. Thai VietJet Air also planned a Blueview-powered IFE rollout across its 18 Airbus aircraft, with expansion planned for incoming Boeing 737 MAX aircraft2. Bluebox's battery-powered Bluebox Wow solution was also selected by Air Côte d'Ivoire for its narrowbody fleet3.