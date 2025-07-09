9-Jul-2025 10:19 AM
Thai VietJet Air to launch IFE service on Airbus aircraft
Bluebox Aviation announced (08-Jul-2025) Thai VietJet Air will launch an inflight entertainment (IFE) service, powered by Blueview digital services platform. The service will be available across the LCC's fleet of 18 Airbus aircraft, with plans to expand to incoming Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
VietJet Air agreed to transfer up to 50 Boeing 737 aircraft from its existing order to Thai VietJet Air, with deliveries starting in Oct-2025. Boeing committed to provide technical support, pilot and engineer training, and maintenance programmes to support the safe introduction and operation of these aircraft in Thailand1.