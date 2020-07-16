TIACA seeking to fill new director general role

TIACA announced (15-Jul-2020) the new role of director general is open for applications until 31-Aug-2020. The role forms part of the association's transformation and the expected starting date is 01-Nov-2020. The director general will report to the TIACA board and will be responsible for planning and execution of the new TIACA strategy, successful delivery of TIACA's projects and programmes and the financial and operational management of the head office in Miami. TIACA chair Steven Polmans stated: "TIACA will need a strong and equally agile leader to raise its profile, expand and deliver the new agenda to increase member satisfaction". To ensure business continuity, Céline Hourcade is leading the association as transition director. [more - original PR]