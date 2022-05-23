Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-May-2022 11:54 AM

Thailand's CCSA approves simplified Thailand Pass registration

Thailand's Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved (20-May-2022) the simplified Thailand Pass registration and entry rules for international arrivals from 01-Jun-2022. Foreign nationals are still required to apply for a Thailand Pass but will only need to provide passport details, vaccination and a USD10,000 health insurance policy. The system will then automatically issue a Thailand Pass QR code for the applicants. Thai citizens will no longer be required to apply for a Thailand Pass. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More