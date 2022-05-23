Thailand's CCSA approves simplified Thailand Pass registration

Thailand's Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved (20-May-2022) the simplified Thailand Pass registration and entry rules for international arrivals from 01-Jun-2022. Foreign nationals are still required to apply for a Thailand Pass but will only need to provide passport details, vaccination and a USD10,000 health insurance policy. The system will then automatically issue a Thailand Pass QR code for the applicants. Thai citizens will no longer be required to apply for a Thailand Pass. [more - original PR]