Thai SmartLynx announced (03-Dec-2024) its first A320 is expected by Jan-2025. The aircraft is in Bali undergoing an engine inspection to ensure it "meets rigorous operational standards" before entering service. As previously reported by CAPA, the start up received its air operator's licence on 16-Nov-2024 and aims to secure its air operator's certificate by the beginning of 2025. [more - original PR]