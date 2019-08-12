Thai Airways: Thailand Govt uses 'aggressive' tourism stimulus measures in 2Q2019

Thai Airways reported (09-Aug-2019) tourism expansion in Thailand "deceased considerably" in 2Q2019, with nine million tourists during the period, with Chinese tourists accounting for 28.2% of the figure. The carrier added Thailand's Government used "aggressive" tourism stimulus measures by extending measures to waive the visa-on-arrival fees for visitors until 31-Oct-2019 to motivate more attraction from foreign tourists. [more - original PR]