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    13-Aug-2026 10:43 AM

    Thai Airways reports 84 aircraft in fleet as of 30-Jun-2026

    Thai Airways reported (12-Aug-2026) the following fleet updates for 2Q2026:

    • Took delivery of one Boeing 787-9 to support travel market expansion, and establish fleet commonality, which will increase flexibility in managing and allocating aircraft on potential routes as well as enhancing competitiveness in fuel efficiency;
    • Took delivery of four A321neo aircraft to support services on short haul and medium haul routes;
    • Took delivery of three 787-8 aircraft, which are currently undergoing painting and cabin refurbishment, with the first aircraft expected to enter the fleet in Sep-2026.
    • As of 30-Jun-2026, the airline operated 84 aircraft. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Thai Airways reported 80 aircraft in its fleet as of 31-Mar-2026, with average utilisation of 13.8 hours per day.1 It previously stated 78 aircraft as of 30-Sep-2025 and planned to introduce 17 A321neos from 4Q2025, with deliveries completing by end-2026.2 Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri said the carrier targeted 150 aircraft by 2033 after streamlining fleet types from eight models to four.3

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