Thai Airways reports 84 aircraft in fleet as of 30-Jun-2026

Thai Airways reported 80 aircraft in its fleet as of 31-Mar-2026, with average utilisation of 13.8 hours per day.1 It previously stated 78 aircraft as of 30-Sep-2025 and planned to introduce 17 A321neos from 4Q2025, with deliveries completing by end-2026.2 Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri said the carrier targeted 150 aircraft by 2033 after streamlining fleet types from eight models to four.3