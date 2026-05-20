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    20-May-2026 11:31 AM

    Thai Airways reports 80 aircraft in fleet as of Mar-2026

    Thai Airways reported (14-May-2026) 80 aircraft in its fleet as of 31-Mar-2026, with an average aircraft utilisation of 13.8 hours per day. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Thai Airways' fleet rose from 78 aircraft as of 30-Sep-2025, with plans to introduce 17 A321neos by end-2026 and a cabin retrofit programme for A320-200, 777-300ER and A350-900 aircraft; it also ordered 45 787s from 2028 and targeted 150 aircraft by 20331. Aircraft utilisation increased from 13.5 hours/day in 3Q2025 to 13.8 hours/day in 1Q20262 3.

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