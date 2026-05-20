Thai Airways reports 80 aircraft in fleet as of Mar-2026

Thai Airways' fleet rose from 78 aircraft as of 30-Sep-2025, with plans to introduce 17 A321neos by end-2026 and a cabin retrofit programme for A320-200, 777-300ER and A350-900 aircraft; it also ordered 45 787s from 2028 and targeted 150 aircraft by 20331. Aircraft utilisation increased from 13.5 hours/day in 3Q2025 to 13.8 hours/day in 1Q20262 3.