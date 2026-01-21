Thai Airways in negotiations to lease 10 787 aircraft from Avolon
Thai Airways confirmed (20-Jan-2026) it is in negotiations to lease 10 Boeing 787s from Avolon until its own 787 deliveries commence. The aircraft were formerly operated by China Southern Airlines. Deliveries are expected to begin in Mar-2026, with entry into service starting in Jul-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier has 45 787 aircraft on firm order with Boeing and expects to have 100 aircraft in its fleet by the end of 2026. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Thai Airways planned to expand its fleet to 100 aircraft by the end of 2026, with 78 aircraft in service as of 30-Sep-2025. The carrier ordered 45 new Boeing 787s, but the first nine deliveries were rescheduled to 2028, leading it to seek additional leased widebodies in the interim. Long-term, Thai Airways aimed to operate 150 aircraft by 2033 and retrofit multiple fleet types1 2 3.