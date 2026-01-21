Thai Airways in negotiations to lease 10 787 aircraft from Avolon

Thai Airways confirmed (20-Jan-2026) it is in negotiations to lease 10 Boeing 787s from Avolon until its own 787 deliveries commence. The aircraft were formerly operated by China Southern Airlines. Deliveries are expected to begin in Mar-2026, with entry into service starting in Jul-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier has 45 787 aircraft on firm order with Boeing and expects to have 100 aircraft in its fleet by the end of 2026. [more - Aviation Week]