Thai Airways considering introducing premium economy

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Premium economy: Thai Airways considers joining the growing trend', stated (18-Jul-2018) Thai Airways is evaluating the introduction of a premium economy product on new widebody aircraft that it intends to order for delivery from late 2019 or 2020. The airline is also considering fitting premium economy cabins in the upcoming retrofit of its Boeing 777-200ER fleet. Premium economy would potentially help Thai Airways compete for sixth freedom corporate traffic. The carrier would be the fourth full service airline in Southeast Asia and the 13th full service airline in Asia Pacific to offer premium economy. [more - CAPA Analysis]