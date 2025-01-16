16-Jan-2025 11:22 AM
Thai AirAsia X to suspend Bangkok Don Mueang-Sydney service from Feb-2025
Thai AirAsia X announced (14-Jan-2025) plans to suspend six times weekly Bangkok Don Mueang-Sydney service from 18-Feb-2025 as part of a fleet management plan. The LCC resumed the service on 01-Dec-2024, as previously reported by CAPA. No other carriers operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR - Thai]
Background ✨
Thai AirAsia X relocated all operations from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Bangkok Don Mueang on 01-Oct-2024, a move intended to support Thailand's plan to become a regional aviation hub and improve domestic connectivity1 2. The carrier resumed the six times weekly Bangkok Don Mueang-Sydney service on 01-Dec-2024, following a suspension from 01-Aug-2024 to 30-Nov-2024 as part of fleet management and hub relocation efforts3 4.