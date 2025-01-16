Thai AirAsia X to suspend Bangkok Don Mueang-Sydney service from Feb-2025

Thai AirAsia X relocated all operations from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Bangkok Don Mueang on 01-Oct-2024, a move intended to support Thailand's plan to become a regional aviation hub and improve domestic connectivity1 2. The carrier resumed the six times weekly Bangkok Don Mueang-Sydney service on 01-Dec-2024, following a suspension from 01-Aug-2024 to 30-Nov-2024 as part of fleet management and hub relocation efforts3 4.