Thai AirAsia discusses launching international services from Hua Hin Airport

Thailand’s government instructed Thai Airways to serve secondary points, including international links from Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong into Krabi, Surat Thani and Hua Hin, as part of a wider regional-airport push.1 CAAT director general Manat Chavanaprayoon said Thailand encouraged use of secondary airports and explored incentives for point-to-point services as it sought to diversify demand after weaker Chinese arrivals.2 The Ministry of Transport directed agencies to secure certification for Hua Hin to operate internationally, with runway expansion completed and further works under consideration.3