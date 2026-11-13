Thai AirAsia aiming to regain 40% domestic market share, to resume suspended services in 4Q2026

Asia Aviation Public Company Limited (AAV) reported (12-Nov-2026) Thai AirAsia is prepared to resume temporarily suspended services in 4Q2026. The LCC is aiming to reclaim its previous domestic passenger market share level of 40%, and also plans to restore international services to cities in India and other ASEAN destinations, alongside increasing frequencies on popular routes. AAV and Thai AirAsia CEO Phairat Pornpathananangoon stated the company is targeting to deploy 54 operating aircraft in Dec-2026 to serve passengers during the New Year holiday, and will adapt strategies by designing "more tailored services for specific groups". Regarding liquidity management and the company's financial position, AAV continues to see "favourable developments". The company has prepared "proactive plans to strengthen liquidity and navigate fuel cost dynamics". This includes executing aircraft sale and leaseback transactions, as well as engaging with financial institutions to access necessary funding. [more - original PR]