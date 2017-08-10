Loading
TAP reports best month in its history

TAP Portugal handled (09-Aug-2017) a record 1.4 million passengers in Jul-2017, the most handled in one month and a 21% year-on-year increase. Highlighted markets include Spain, the UK and Germany with 42.8%, 30.7% and 27.9% increases in passenger numbers respectively. The carrier also registered a record 86.3% load factor for the month, a 3.3ppt increase. TAP highlighted the 91.2% load factor in the Latin American market, a 4.6ppt increase. Africa load factor was 82%, a 6.4ppt increase. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

