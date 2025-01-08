TAP Introduces SAF surcharge amid EU blending mandate

TAP Air Portugal introduced (07-Jan-2025) a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) surcharge from 2025, to partially offset the additional costs of the EU's 2% SAF blending requirements for refuelling at airports in the EU, the UK and Switzerland. The surcharge will apply on departure from European airports, except domestic flights, and ranges from EUR2 in economy class in Europe to EUR24 in business for intercontinental services. [more - original PR]