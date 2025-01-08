TAP Introduces SAF surcharge amid EU blending mandate
TAP Air Portugal introduced (07-Jan-2025) a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) surcharge from 2025, to partially offset the additional costs of the EU's 2% SAF blending requirements for refuelling at airports in the EU, the UK and Switzerland. The surcharge will apply on departure from European airports, except domestic flights, and ranges from EUR2 in economy class in Europe to EUR24 in business for intercontinental services. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The European Union's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandate required airlines to use a 2% SAF blend from 2025, increasing costs for carriers like those in Spain by EUR234.2 million1. The UK and Germany also implemented similar mandates, leading to additional annual costs of EUR300 million to EUR400 million for German airlines2 and prompting the UK to introduce a SAF mandate and revenue certainty mechanism to encourage investment in SAF production3.