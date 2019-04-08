TAP Air Portugal receives first A321LR
TAP Air Portugal took delivery (05-Apr-2019) of its first A321LR out of a 12 aircraft order. The CFM International LEAP-1A powered aircraft is configured with 171 seats, comprising 16 full lie flat premium, 48 premium economy and 107 economy seats. TAP Air Portugal CEO Antonoaldo Neves stated: "The A321LR is critical for TAP's expansion plans… we can comfortably explore markets in North America, South America and Africa from Portugal". He added: "In North America it allows us to explore markets on the East Coast, such as New York, Boston, Montreal or Washington. In Brazil the A321LR can open new markets in the Northeast and complement existing services to cities like Recife, Natal, Fortaleza or Salvador". TAP's A321LR will be operated on Lisbon-Tel Aviv service at its entry into service. [more - original PR]