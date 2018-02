Virgin Australia announced (Jan-2018 ) it introduced its 80th and final Boeing 737-800, named 'Dreamtime Beach', into its fleet. The aircraft will go into service during Feb-2018. The new 737-800 will feature the carrier's new 'Economy X' product as well as in-flight WiFi, to be added later in 2018. Virgin Australia is due to start taking deliveries of 737 MAX 8s in 2019, with 40 on order according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]