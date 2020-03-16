Taiwan Government approves relief measures for aviation due to coronavirus impact

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced (13-Mar-2020) the Executive Yuan approved a series of relief measures for the aviation industry due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, including subsidising landing fees, land and warehouse use fees and maintenance hangar use fees. The Ministry said that the coronavirus outbreak is different from SARS, and the impact on international services is greater than domestic services, estimating international traffic has declined 50% in Feb-2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]