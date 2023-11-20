Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reports doubling of international pax in 12 months to Oct-2023

Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport reported (20-Nov-2023) it handled 3.5 million passengers in Oct-2023, an increase of 17.6% year-on-year and a decline of 12.4% compared to Oct-2019. The airport reported a 45% increase in the number of South Korean passport holders in Oct-2023, owing to "strong seat capacity between Sydney and Seoul". CEO Geoff Culbert added: "In the 12 months to October, almost 14 million passengers have passed through our international terminal, more than double the number we saw in the previous 12 months. We continue to see markets roaring back to life. In the run up to Christmas there is extra capacity coming on across several key overseas destinations including China, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam". [more - original PR]