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    7-Oct-2026 3:51 PM

    SWISS deploys A350 with SWISS Senses cabin on Zurich-Shanghai service

    SWISS, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (06-Oct-2026) the deployment of A350 aircraft featuring the SWISS Senses cabin on Zurich-Shanghai service.

    Background

    SWISS received its third A350-900 at Zurich Airport, and planned to deploy the type from Zurich to Shanghai and Johannesburg from Oct-2026, with ten A350-900s targeted by 2030.1 SWISS previously outlined A350 deployments to Shanghai and Johannesburg from Sep-2026, and expected its A350 fleet to reach five aircraft by end-2026.2 China Eastern commenced three times weekly Shanghai Pudong-Zurich A350-900 services on 18-Jun-2026.3

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