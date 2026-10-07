SWISS deploys A350 with SWISS Senses cabin on Zurich-Shanghai service

SWISS received its third A350-900 at Zurich Airport, and planned to deploy the type from Zurich to Shanghai and Johannesburg from Oct-2026, with ten A350-900s targeted by 2030.1 SWISS previously outlined A350 deployments to Shanghai and Johannesburg from Sep-2026, and expected its A350 fleet to reach five aircraft by end-2026.2 China Eastern commenced three times weekly Shanghai Pudong-Zurich A350-900 services on 18-Jun-2026.3