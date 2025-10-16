SWISS considering unified long haul fleet: CEO
SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger stated (15-Oct-2025) the carrier is considering a unified long haul fleet, following the delivery of its first A350-900. Mr Fehlinger said SWISS' long haul fleet comprises four aircraft types, including the A340-300s. Mr Fehlinger added: "On the short haul fleet, we have two aircraft types [A320 family and A220s]. That's why we want to harmonise it. We will take a strategic look at each aircraft type and also how to reduce the number of types within SWISS". Mr Fehlinger also said: "We have an ambitious reconfiguration programme for the A330-300s and the Boeing 777s". The carrier's 14 A330s are expected to be reconfigured by mid 2027. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
SWISS received its first A350-900 in Oct-2025, with plans to deploy it initially on short haul routes before transitioning to long haul operations, including Zurich-Boston from 20-Nov-2025. The carrier expects nine additional A350s by 2031, all featuring the new 'SWISS Senses' cabin, and aims to invest approximately CHF1 billion per year in fleet and product upgrades1 2 3 4.