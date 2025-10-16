SWISS considering unified long haul fleet: CEO

SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger stated (15-Oct-2025) the carrier is considering a unified long haul fleet, following the delivery of its first A350-900. Mr Fehlinger said SWISS' long haul fleet comprises four aircraft types, including the A340-300s. Mr Fehlinger added: "On the short haul fleet, we have two aircraft types [A320 family and A220s]. That's why we want to harmonise it. We will take a strategic look at each aircraft type and also how to reduce the number of types within SWISS". Mr Fehlinger also said: "We have an ambitious reconfiguration programme for the A330-300s and the Boeing 777s". The carrier's 14 A330s are expected to be reconfigured by mid 2027. [more - Aviation Week]