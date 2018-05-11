11-May-2018 11:53 AM
Stobart Group reports highlights for year ended 28-Feb-2018
Stobart Group reported (10-May-2018) aviation business EBITDA increased 3500% year-on-year in FY2018, ended 28-Feb-2018. Stobart also returned GBP74.1 million to shareholders via dividends and share buy backs. Operational highlights for aviation include:
- London Southend Airport was the UK's fastest growing airport in 2017 with 29% growth in passenger numbers;
- Opened new Stobart Jet Centre at Southend, providing a "premium experience and boosting London capacity for business travel";
- Stobart Air passengers: +9%, growing through franchise and commercial agreements with Aer Lingus and Flybe;
- Stobart Aviation Services awarded a new ground handling contract with easyJet at London Stansted Airport;
- Plans for commencement of commercial operations from Carlisle Lake District Airport from Jun-2018. [more - original PR]